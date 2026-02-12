Space Force Deploys GSSAP Sensor After USSF-87 Launch; Service And ULA Investigating SRM Anomaly

The Space Force launched the USSF-87 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., early Thursday morning aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket--the latter's second National Security Space Launch (NSSL) mission after a number of development and launch delays. ULA is a Boeing [BA]--Lockheed Martin [LMT] joint venture and won the task order for USSF-87 nearly five years ago in March 2021 (Defense Daily, March 9, 2021). The Space Force had said that the mission was to…