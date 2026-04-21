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Space Force Budget Includes $1.8 Billion To Modernize Launch at Vandenberg And Cape Canaveral

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Space Force Budget Includes $1.8 Billion To Modernize Launch at Vandenberg And Cape Canaveral
3D render of planet Earth viewed from space, with night lights in Europe and sun rising over Asia. Blue hue treatment. Elements from NASA (https://eoimages.gsfc.nasa.gov/images/imagerecords/57000/57752/land_shallow_topo_2048.jpg)

Part of the Department of the Air Force's $13.6 billion operations and maintenance (O&M) budget in fiscal 2027 for facility improvements--a $7.2 billion increase from last year's appropriation--is to bolster support infrastructure to handle an expected increase in launches. The $13.6 billion includes $7.5 billion in discretionary funding and another $6.1 billion in a future reconciliation bill. As part of that O&M investment, $1.8 billion is to "modernize aging spaceport infrastructure at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., and Cape Canaveral…

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