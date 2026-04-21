Space Force Budget Includes $1.8 Billion To Modernize Launch at Vandenberg And Cape Canaveral

Part of the Department of the Air Force's $13.6 billion operations and maintenance (O&M) budget in fiscal 2027 for facility improvements--a $7.2 billion increase from last year's appropriation--is to bolster support infrastructure to handle an expected increase in launches. The $13.6 billion includes $7.5 billion in discretionary funding and another $6.1 billion in a future reconciliation bill. As part of that O&M investment, $1.8 billion is to "modernize aging spaceport infrastructure at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., and Cape Canaveral…