Space Force Awards Northrop Grumman $398 Million For Enhanced PTS-P

The Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) has awarded Northrop Grumman [NOC] a $398 million firm-fixed price contract to develop and build an Enhanced Protected Tactical Satellite Communications-Prototype (PTS-P) for launch in fiscal 2030 or later, SSC said on Friday. In 2021, Northrop Grumman and Boeing [BA] won contracts for the baseline anti-jam PTS-P, but launches, which were to start in 2024, have yet to begin (Defense Daily, Jan. 6, 2025). Enhanced PTS-P is an added Middle Tier of Acquisition…