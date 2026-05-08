Space Control Budget More Than Doubles To About 30 Percent Of Space Force Request

Space Control is about 30 percent of the Space Force's fiscal 2027 budget request of $71 billion, which is to include $12 billion in a future reconciliation bill, according to an analysis by the National Security Space Association (NSSA). Of the $21.6 billion for space control in fiscal 2027, about $19.4 billion is "opaque" or classified, NSSA said. In the unclassified realm, Space Force requests $459 million for space control procurement in fiscal 2027--a $457 million increase from last year's…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
With $1.5 Trillion Request, Army, Air Force, Navy’s Unfunded Lists Focus Solely On MILCON Projects
With the Trump administration’s push to massively increase defense spending to $1.5 trillion in fiscal year 2027, the Army, Air Force and Navy have eschewed submitting large unfunded priorities lists […]
Bipartisan House Bill Would Give National Guard To Counter-Drone Authorities
Seeking to close gaps that may arise between state and local law enforcers in different jurisdictions, a bipartisan contingent of House members this week introduced a bill that would allow […]
Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Job Feed
-
Senior Information Systems Security Officer ISSO
Leidos - Annapolis Junction, MD
-
Information System Security Professionals ISSO ISSE
Leidos - Fort Meade, MD
-
Information System Security Professionals ISSO ISSE
Leidos - Annapolis Junction, MD
-
Offensive Cyberspace Operational Planner, Junior
Leidos - Odenton, MD