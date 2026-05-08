Space Control Budget More Than Doubles To About 30 Percent Of Space Force Request

Space Control is about 30 percent of the Space Force's fiscal 2027 budget request of $71 billion, which is to include $12 billion in a future reconciliation bill, according to an analysis by the National Security Space Association (NSSA). Of the $21.6 billion for space control in fiscal 2027, about $19.4 billion is "opaque" or classified, NSSA said. In the unclassified realm, Space Force requests $459 million for space control procurement in fiscal 2027--a $457 million increase from last year's…