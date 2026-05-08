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Space Control Budget More Than Doubles To About 30 Percent Of Space Force Request

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Space Control Budget More Than Doubles To About 30 Percent Of Space Force Request
Pictured is a Department of the Air Force photo of Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman addressing the 41st annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colo., on April 15.

Space Control is about 30 percent of the Space Force's fiscal 2027 budget request of $71 billion, which is to include $12 billion in a future reconciliation bill, according to an analysis by the National Security Space Association (NSSA). Of the $21.6 billion for space control in fiscal 2027, about $19.4 billion is "opaque" or classified, NSSA said. In the unclassified realm, Space Force requests $459 million for space control procurement in fiscal 2027--a $457 million increase from last year's…

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