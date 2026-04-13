Solid Rocket Motors For First Five Sentinel Flight Tests In Construction

Solid rocket motors for the first five Air Force flight tests of the Northrop Grumman [NOC] LGM-35A Sentinel future ICBM are in construction, the company said on Monday. "Every propulsive element of the Sentinel missile has been prototyped and tested," according to the company. "Northrop Grumman has assembled the first three-stage Sentinel booster, verifying design, processes and technologies, and solid rocket motors for the first five flight tests are already in production." In addition, "two interstage separation tests were conducted…
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Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
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