Singapore Gets Okay For $2.3 Billion Sale Of P-8 Aircraft And Related Equipment

The State Department on Tuesday approved a potential $2.3 billion Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of P-8A maritime patrol aircraft and MK 54 lightweight torpedoes to Singapore. The pending FMS would feature four Boeing [BA]-built P-8A Poseidons. The deal would also include eight RTX [RTX]-built MK 54 MOD 0 all up grounds, which would mostly be purchased from U.S. Navy stock. The FMS would also include seven each of Guardian laser transmitter assemblies and system processors with selective availability anti-spoofing modules…