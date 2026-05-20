Red Cat Acquires Wireless Drone Recharging Company Quaze Technologies

Red Cat Holdings [RCAT] on Wednesday said it has acquired Quaze Technologies, a developer of wireless power transfer technology for unmanned systems and autonomous machines, adding a new capability to its portfolio. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Quaze, which is based in Quebec, Canada, last October at the Association of the U.S. Army conference, introduced QU6, a wireless power charger that enables large surfaces to be contact points for energy transfer. Quaze will operate as an independent business…