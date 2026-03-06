Significant Department Of Air Force Readiness Boost May Come from Process Automation, Epsilon3 Exec Says

El Segundo, Calif.-based startup Epsilon3 says it has contracts with the Air Force and Space Force to digitize manual testing and launch processes--an artificial intelligence-informed effort that the company believes will boost military readiness. Defense Daily spoke with Max Mednik, a co-founder and the chief operating officer of Epsilon3, on Friday. For the Air Force, Epsilon3's effort to date revolves around test procedures and tracking aircraft testing. "It's basically the biggest pain point around how to test those and tracking…