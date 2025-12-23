Sidus Space Looks to Raise $25M in Public Offering

Space and defense technology company Sidus Space [SIDU] aims to raise $25 million in a public offering. Sidus Space announced Monday it plans to sell 19,230,800 shares at $1.30 per share in an offering expected to close on Dec. 24. According to the prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Sidus Space said it plans to use the proceeds for sales and marketing, operational costs, product development, manufacturing expansion and working capital and general corporate purposes. Sidus Space is a satellite…