Shipbuilding Propels GD To Strong Third Quarter

General Dynamics [GD] on Friday reported strong sales and earnings in the third quarter led by the company’s shipbuilding business followed by the Aerospace segment. The company’s Marine Systems segment enjoyed a 34 percent increase in operating income to $391 million versus a year ago, operating margin of 7.9 percent, up 80 basis points, and sales of $5 billion, 21 percent higher. The higher sales were driven by construction work on the Columbia and Virginia-class submarines, followed by destroyers and…
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Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
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