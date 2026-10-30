Shipbuilding Propels GD To Strong Third Quarter

General Dynamics [GD] on Friday reported strong sales and earnings in the third quarter led by the company’s shipbuilding business followed by the Aerospace segment. The company’s Marine Systems segment enjoyed a 34 percent increase in operating income to $391 million versus a year ago, operating margin of 7.9 percent, up 80 basis points, and sales of $5 billion, 21 percent higher. The higher sales were driven by construction work on the Columbia and Virginia-class submarines, followed by destroyers and…