Shipbuilding Advisor Toti Performing Duties Of Number Two Navy Civilian

Bill Toti, a former Navy officer and industry executive who served a a senior advisor to Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg on shipbuilding issues, was named performing the duties of the under secretary of the Navy, the service said last Friday. “He has my full trust and authority to drive change, increase efficiency and accelerate decisions – so we can deliver warfighting capability, support our Sailors and Marines forward, and defend our nation every day,” Hung Cao, acting Secretary…