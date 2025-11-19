Shield AI, Europe’s Destinus Partner On Collaborative Autonomy

Shield AI and Netherland’s-based Destinus on Wednesday announced a partnership to leverage Shield’s Hivemind mission autonomy pilot across Destinus’ unmanned aerial platforms with plans to conduct flight testing in 2026. The partnership will support the use of autonomous drone platforms in Ukraine and allied nations, the companies said. More than a dozen of Shield’s V-BAT Group 3 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) are operated by Ukrainian forces and have been used in “hundreds of sorties in Ukraine” for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance…