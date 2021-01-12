U.S. Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, then commander of U.S. Central Command, briefs the media on U.S. Central Command's role in defeating the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a press briefing Oct. 17, 2014, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. (DoD photo by Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz, U.S. Air Force/Released)
By Matthew Beinart |
19 hours ago |
01/12/2021

Several Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee reiterated concerns Tuesday over President-elect Joe Biden’s decision to nominate a recently retired general for defense secretary, signaling they’re unlikely to vote in favor of granting a waiver for…

