Official: Navy Assessing ‘Round Two’ Of Capabilities Suitable For Production Boost Frameworks

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– After securing new framework deals to boost production capacity for weapons such as Tomahawk cruise missiles and AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs), a Navy official said Wednesday the service is now assessing additional capabilities suitable for similar agreements. “[It’s been] a successful approach. We’re now taking the approach of what else, what’s round two, what’s tranche two. And we have started to put our thought into what does that look like for not just munitions but…