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Navy/USMC

Official: Navy Assessing ‘Round Two’ Of Capabilities Suitable For Production Boost Frameworks

Matthew Beinart By
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Official: Navy Assessing ‘Round Two’ Of Capabilities Suitable For Production Boost Frameworks
The crew of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN-760) successfully launches Tomahawk cruise missiles off the coast of southern California as part of a Tomahawk Flight Test (TFT) on June 26, 2018. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ronald Gutridge)

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– After securing new framework deals to boost production capacity for weapons such as Tomahawk cruise missiles and AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs), a Navy official said Wednesday the service is now assessing additional capabilities suitable for similar agreements. “[It’s been] a successful approach. We’re now taking the approach of what else, what’s round two, what’s tranche two. And we have started to put our thought into what does that look like for not just munitions but…

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