Air Force

Senate Wants Plan On Incorporation Of Open Mission Systems On F-35

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
Senate Wants Plan On Incorporation Of Open Mission Systems On F-35
Belgian Air Force Lt. Col. Pierre-Yves Libert (left), 312th Fighter Squadron senior national representative, Frederic Bernard (middle), Belgian Ambassador to the United States, and Belgian Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist (right), Belgian Defense Attaché, view an F-35A Lightning II on Sept. 15th at Luke AFB, Ariz. (U.S Air Force Photo)

The Senate wants the Pentagon to ensure the incorporation of open mission systems on the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter to lower costs and enable it to integrate better with the Air Force F-22 fighter, also built by Lockheed Martin, and the future Air Force F-47 by Boeing [BA]. "The Secretary of Defense shall develop a plan to establish an open mission systems computing environment that is controlled by the federal government on the F–35 aircraft of the Department of…

