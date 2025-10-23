Senate Wants Plan On Incorporation Of Open Mission Systems On F-35

The Senate wants the Pentagon to ensure the incorporation of open mission systems on the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter to lower costs and enable it to integrate better with the Air Force F-22 fighter, also built by Lockheed Martin, and the future Air Force F-47 by Boeing [BA]. "The Secretary of Defense shall develop a plan to establish an open mission systems computing environment that is controlled by the federal government on the F–35 aircraft of the Department of…