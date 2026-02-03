Senate Confirms New Navy Sub Portfolio Head, Air Boss

The Senate last Friday confirmed Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher to a new role overseeing the entire submarine portfolio alongside three other Navy officials confirmed to existing positions. In December, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced the Trump administration nominated Gaucher to a new role of direct reporting portfolio manager to oversee the Virginia and Columbia-class submarines. He previously served as commander of Naval Submarine Forces, Commander of Submarine Force Atlantic Fleet. Similar to how Space Force Gen. Mike Guetlein was…