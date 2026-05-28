Austal USA Names Miller As New President

Austal USA on Wednesday named interim president Gene Miller as the company’s permanent president, effective immediately. Miller succeeds former president Michelle Kruger, who the company announced in February planned to retire this year after leading the shipyard for more than two years (Defense Daily, Feb. 20). Miller formerly served as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) under Kruger and in February was named interim president. Kruger led the company as it transitioned from a focus on aluminum to steel ship…