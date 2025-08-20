‘Security Guarantees’ for Ukraine May Require Dozens of Aircraft

U.S. and allied leaders are working out the details of what NATO “security guarantees” will mean for Ukraine, as President Trump on Tuesday surmised that U.S. support would come in the air, rather than on the ground, where he said European nations would commit to troops. “There will need to be enough fighter and support aircraft, as well as integrated air and missile defense sites, to deny Moscow air superiority,” Benjamin Jensen, the director of the Futures Lab at the…