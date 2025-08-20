Sign In
Search
International

‘Security Guarantees’ for Ukraine May Require Dozens of Aircraft

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
‘Security Guarantees’ for Ukraine May Require Dozens of Aircraft
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses reporters after Tuesday’s meeting in Washington, D.C.

U.S. and allied leaders are working out the details of what NATO “security guarantees” will mean for Ukraine, as President Trump on Tuesday surmised that U.S. support would come in the air, rather than on the ground, where he said European nations would commit to troops. “There will need to be enough fighter and support aircraft, as well as integrated air and missile defense sites, to deny Moscow air superiority,” Benjamin Jensen, the director of the Futures Lab at the…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Homeland Security

Coast Guard Stands Up PEO For Robotics And Autonomous Systems

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Anduril Receiving Air Force Contract for Rocket Cargo Design Study

Army

X-Bow To Develop Solid Rocket Motor For GMLRS To Bolster Supplier Base

Navy/USMC

Navy Set To Award Next Generation Logistics Ship Concept Refinement Contract

Trending

As Space Force Plans Zeroing of Fiscal 2026 Funds for Tranche 3, Transport Layer, Service Plans Sole-Source Award to GD for Ground Segment of Tracking Layer
Space Force Association Warns of ‘Federal Overreach’ That May Result from Executive Order on Commercial Space Launch
Grid Aero, Startup Developing Autonomous Cargo Aircraft, Exits Stealth
Army Awards Lockheed Martin $4.24 Billion Deal For GMLRS Production
Merlin Labs to Go Public Next Year Through SPAC

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume