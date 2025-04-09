Financier John Phelan, Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of the Navy in November 2024. Previously served as founder and chairman of Rugger Management LLC, and managing partner and co-founder of MSD Capital, LP, a private investment firm that works for Michael Dell and family. He is also on the board of the nonprofit Spirit of America. (Photo: Spirit of America)
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
4 seconds ago |
04/09/2025
Navy/USMC

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – In his first public address after becoming Secretary of the Navy, John Phelan on Wednesday said “change is coming” as he plans to focus on increasing shipbuilding, working with industry to reform processes and challenge the parts…

