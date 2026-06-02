Navy Chooses Seven Companies For First MUSV At-Sea Demos

The Navy last Friday announced seven companies have been selected for the prototype Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV) at-sea testing phase that is set to last from June to October. The seven companies selected for the Navy’s latest MUSV Family of Systems program are Sea Machines, Leidos [LDOS], Saronic Technologies, Galliano Marine Services, PacMar Technologies, Birdon and HII [HII]. In March, the Navy canceled the previous Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) MUSV program and shifted to the current MUSV Family…