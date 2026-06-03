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MUSV At-Sea Testing Limited To Seven Selectees But Could Re-Open If Navy Wants USVs With Different Requirements

Rich Abott By
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MUSV At-Sea Testing Limited To Seven Selectees But Could Re-Open If Navy Wants USVs With Different Requirements
The Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel (OUSV) Mariner and Ranger maneuver in the Pacific Ocean during Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 23.2 on Sep. 16, 2023. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Monford)

While the Navy does not plan to add to the seven companies chosen for at-sea prototype testing of Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels (MUSVs) this year, the marketplace could re-open for other USVs with different requirements. The Navy last week announced it selected Sea Machines, Leidos [LDOS], Saronic Technologies, Galliano Marine Services, PacMar Technologies, Birdon and HII [HII] out of over two dozen entrants for the MUSV Family of Systems marketplace program (Defense Daily, June 2).  The current MUSV approach is…

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