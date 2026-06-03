MUSV At-Sea Testing Limited To Seven Selectees But Could Re-Open If Navy Wants USVs With Different Requirements

While the Navy does not plan to add to the seven companies chosen for at-sea prototype testing of Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels (MUSVs) this year, the marketplace could re-open for other USVs with different requirements. The Navy last week announced it selected Sea Machines, Leidos [LDOS], Saronic Technologies, Galliano Marine Services, PacMar Technologies, Birdon and HII [HII] out of over two dozen entrants for the MUSV Family of Systems marketplace program (Defense Daily, June 2). The current MUSV approach is…
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HASC Looks To Restrict USV Deliveries Without Navy CONOPS And Strategy
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