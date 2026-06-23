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Unmanned Systems

MARTAC Partners With Intrepid Powerboats To Build Hundreds Of USVs

Rich Abott By
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MARTAC Partners With Intrepid Powerboats To Build Hundreds Of USVs
A MARTAC T-38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vehicle, equipped with a Lethal Miniature Aerial Missile System, operates in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 26, 2023 during U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Exercise Digital Talon. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

Florida-based Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) developer Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC) said that it is teaming with another Florida boatbuilder, Intrepid Powerboats, to scale up production of the T38 Devil Ray USVs. Under an agreement announced June 17, MARTAC said Intrepid Powerboats will use its production capacity, workforce and decades of hull manufacturing experience to construct MARTAC’s USV platforms, allowing it to expand output quickly without heavy capital investment and lead time required in starting a new production plant. MARTAC…

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