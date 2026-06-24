House Appropriators Add Restrictions And Reporting Requirement To Battleship, Reject Cut

The chairman’s mark of the House Appropriations Committee’s (HAC) fiscal year 2027 defense appropriations bill funds the administration’s $1 billion request for the BBG(X) Trump-class battleship, but adds restrictions requiring a certification from the Navy Secretary on combat system maturity as well as reports seeking key details about ship development. During the committee’s markup on Wednesday, the committee rejected an amendment offered by Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) that sought to cut the $1 billion in battleship advanced procurement funding. During…