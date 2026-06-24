The chairman’s mark of the House Appropriations Committee’s (HAC) fiscal year 2027 defense appropriations bill funds the administration’s $1 billion request for the BBG(X) Trump-class battleship, but adds restrictions requiring a certification from the Navy Secretary on combat system maturity as well as reports seeking key details about ship development. During the committee’s markup on Wednesday, the committee rejected an amendment offered by Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) that sought to cut the $1 billion in battleship advanced procurement funding. During…
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House Appropriators Add Restrictions And Reporting Requirement To Battleship, Reject Cut
The chairman’s mark of the House Appropriations Committee’s (HAC) fiscal year 2027 defense appropriations bill funds the administration’s $1 billion request for the BBG(X) Trump-class battleship, but adds restrictions requiring […]
House Appropriators Concerned With ‘Risky’ Reconciliation Approach To Fund Munitions, F-35 Plans
The House Appropriations Committee has raised concern with the Trump administration’s “risky” approach to seeking significant fiscal year 2027 funding for key priorities such as critical munitions and F-35 procurement […]
Lawmakers Push Shipbuilding Accountability And Submarine Reports In House Appropriations Bill
The House Appropriations Committee’s mark of the FY ‘27 defense spending bill includes shipbuilding accountability provisions given increasing cost-to-complete requests and perennially delayed shipbuilding programs. The bill report said that […]
Six F-35Bs Delivered Without Radars Thus Far, Program Director Says
The U.S. Marine Corps thus far has received six F-35B fighters without radars, as the service waits on Northrop Grumman‘s [NOC] delivery of the AN/APG-85 radar, which is to replace […]
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