Space Force Awards Boeing $2 Billion MUOS Service Life Extension Contract

The U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command has awarded Boeing [BA] a $2 billion contract for the next two Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) satellites. Fielded in 2019, four MUOS geosynchronous satellites--built by incumbent Lockheed Martin [LMT]--provide military forces ultra high frequency (UHF) voice and data communications. In addition to the four operational satellites, the Space Force has one on-orbit spare. In January, 2024, the Department of the Air Force chose Lockheed Martin and Boeing to develop MUOS satellite concepts…