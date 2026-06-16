Mach Industries Wins DIU Contract For Runway-Independent Navy Drones

Startup weapons developer Mach Industries on Tuesday announced it won a contract award to serve as aircraft integrator for a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) program focused on developing runway-independent long-range drones for the Navy. DIU and the Navy in February launched the Runway Independent Maritime Expeditionary Strike (RIMES) program to find runway independent long-range UASs that could be deployed as suicide drones or deliver a munition then rearm while based on surface combatants without large flight decks (Defense Daily, Feb.…
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Pentagon May Make ‘Tradeoffs’ For Low-Cost Autonomous Tech Without Reconciliation Funds, CTO Says
The Pentagon’s chief technology officer has said the department may need to make “tradeoffs” on certain capability priorities if Congress doesn’t pass a reconciliation with $350 billion in requested defense […]
SASC’s FY ‘27 NDAA Sticks With Army’s Plan For Legacy Aviation Procurement Cuts
The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the next defense policy sticks to the Army’s proposed plan to cut procurement of its legacy aviation fleet, and does not authorize […]
SASC Approves $1.14 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right to Repair’ Reform, Stock Buyback Restriction
The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) has approved its $1.14 trillion version of the next defense policy bill, adopting “right to repair” reform to provide the military services’ greater ability […]
House Appropriators Unveil $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill, Restore Funds For E-7, Army Aviation
House appropriators on Wednesday released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, with the legislation reversing Army aviation cuts, restoring funding for the Air Force’s E-7 Wedgetail program […]
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