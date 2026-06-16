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Mach Industries Wins DIU Contract For Runway-Independent Navy Drones

Rich Abott By
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Mach Industries Wins DIU Contract For Runway-Independent Navy Drones
A rendering of the Mach Industries Atlas UAS for the Defense Innovation Unit and Navy Runway Independent Maritime Expeditionary Strike (RIMES) program. (Image: Mach Industries)

Startup weapons developer Mach Industries on Tuesday announced it won a contract award to serve as aircraft integrator for a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) program focused on developing runway-independent long-range drones for the Navy. DIU and the Navy in February launched the Runway Independent Maritime Expeditionary Strike (RIMES) program to find runway independent long-range UASs that could be deployed as suicide drones or deliver a munition then rearm while based on surface combatants without large flight decks (Defense Daily, Feb.…

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