Mach Industries Wins DIU Contract For Runway-Independent Navy Drones

Startup weapons developer Mach Industries on Tuesday announced it won a contract award to serve as aircraft integrator for a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) program focused on developing runway-independent long-range drones for the Navy. DIU and the Navy in February launched the Runway Independent Maritime Expeditionary Strike (RIMES) program to find runway independent long-range UASs that could be deployed as suicide drones or deliver a munition then rearm while based on surface combatants without large flight decks (Defense Daily, Feb.…