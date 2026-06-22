MDA Space to Acquire Blue Canyon from Raytheon to Reach US Defense Market

MDA Space is acquiring spacecraft manufacturer Blue Canyon Technologies from Raytheon [RTX] to give the company a direct position in the U.S. defense market. The acquisition will give the Canadian space company a “strategic foothold” in the U.S. defense market, CEO Mike Greenley told investors on Friday. MDA Space announced the $620 million, all-cash transaction on June 19. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of 2026. Raytheon acquired the Denver-based satellite manufacturer in 2020. BCT has…