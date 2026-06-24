Lockheed Martin Nabs $35 Billion THAAD Contract For Framework Agreement

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) on Wednesday awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $35.5 billion, seven-year undefinitized procurement contract for production of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors, the next stage to increase production following the January framework agreement between the company and the Pentagon. The DoD announcement said the company will produce THAAD missile rounds under fixed-price contract line-item numbers. MDA obligated $843 million at the time of award. Work will occur at the company’s facilities in Dallas, Texas;…