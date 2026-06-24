Lockheed Martin Nabs $35 Billion THAAD Contract For Framework Agreement

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) on Wednesday awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $35.5 billion, seven-year undefinitized procurement contract for production of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors, the next stage to increase production following the January framework agreement between the company and the Pentagon. The DoD announcement said the company will produce THAAD missile rounds under fixed-price contract line-item numbers. MDA obligated $843 million at the time of award. Work will occur at the company’s facilities in Dallas, Texas;…
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Congress Updates
House Appropriators Add Restrictions And Reporting Requirement To Battleship, Reject Cut
The chairman’s mark of the House Appropriations Committee’s (HAC) fiscal year 2027 defense appropriations bill funds the administration’s $1 billion request for the BBG(X) Trump-class battleship, but adds restrictions requiring […]
House Appropriators Concerned With ‘Risky’ Reconciliation Approach To Fund Munitions, F-35 Plans
The House Appropriations Committee has raised concern with the Trump administration’s “risky” approach to seeking significant fiscal year 2027 funding for key priorities such as critical munitions and F-35 procurement […]
Lawmakers Push Shipbuilding Accountability And Submarine Reports In House Appropriations Bill
The House Appropriations Committee’s mark of the FY ‘27 defense spending bill includes shipbuilding accountability provisions given increasing cost-to-complete requests and perennially delayed shipbuilding programs. The bill report said that […]
Six F-35Bs Delivered Without Radars Thus Far, Program Director Says
The U.S. Marine Corps thus far has received six F-35B fighters without radars, as the service waits on Northrop Grumman‘s [NOC] delivery of the AN/APG-85 radar, which is to replace […]
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