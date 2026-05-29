DIU And Navy Launch Mine Countermeasure Modernization Prize

The Defense Department’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) on Friday announced the launch of a new $10 million mine countermeasure (MCM) modernization prize challenge with the Navy to add more tools to neutralize underwater mines using unmanned systems operated from a safe standoff distance. DIU’s explanation of the problem inherently recognizes part of the ongoing conflict with Iran and the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz by noting “the persistence of diverse maritime mine threats in maritime chokepoints introduces significant operational…