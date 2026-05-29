DIU And Navy Launch Mine Countermeasure Modernization Prize

The Defense Department’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) on Friday announced the launch of a new $10 million mine countermeasure (MCM) modernization prize challenge with the Navy to add more tools to neutralize underwater mines using unmanned systems operated from a safe standoff distance. DIU’s explanation of the problem inherently recognizes part of the ongoing conflict with Iran and the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz by noting “the persistence of diverse maritime mine threats in maritime chokepoints introduces significant operational…
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Congress Updates
Warren And Sheehy Renew Call for “Right to Repair” In NDAA
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Timothy Sheehy (R-Mont.), two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), are renewing their call for “Right to Repair” language in the National […]
HASC Looks To Restrict USV Deliveries Without Navy CONOPS And Strategy
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy draft bill aims to restrict the Navy’s use of unmanned surface vessels (USV) until it decides on key factors […]
Gaps In Army’s Tactical Counter-Drone Capabilities Remain Concern Of HASC
A draft defense policy bill released this week says the Army is fielding counter-drone capabilities for defense of fixed sites and maneuver forces but suggests that troops at the lowest […]
HASC Wants Closer Look At Army’s SBMC Program, Cites Avoiding Past IVAS Missteps
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants a closer look at the Army’s Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) effort, citing support for the development program while expressing caution to avoid […]
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