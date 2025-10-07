Seasats Nabs Its Largest Award For USVs With $89 Million Navy Contract

Unmanned surface vessel (USV) developer and manufacturer Seasats in late September received its largest contract to date, a potential $89.2 million Navy production award in support of the Marine Corps. Seasats will provide the Marine Corps with “low hundreds” of its Lightfish autonomous surface vehicles, Mike Flanigan, CEO of the five-year-old San Diego-based startup, told Defense Daily on Tuesday. The award also includes maintenance support, he said. Prior to the contract, the company was on the way to supplying commercial…