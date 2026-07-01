SDA, RCO Missions Staying Within Portfolio Acquisition Executives, Space Force Official Says

Pending recommendations within Congress to eliminate the Space Force’s Space Development Agency (SDA) and Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) do not mean the mission of those agencies will disappear but instead will be subsumed within the service’s new Portfolio Acquisition Executives (PAEs), the Space Force’s top liaison to Congress said on Wednesday. The missions, people and “everything” else that SDA and the RCO are responsible for will be reorganized within the nine PAEs, Brig. Gen. Nikki Frankino, legislative liaison for the…
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House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]
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