SDA, RCO Missions Staying Within Portfolio Acquisition Executives, Space Force Official Says

Pending recommendations within Congress to eliminate the Space Force’s Space Development Agency (SDA) and Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) do not mean the mission of those agencies will disappear but instead will be subsumed within the service’s new Portfolio Acquisition Executives (PAEs), the Space Force’s top liaison to Congress said on Wednesday. The missions, people and “everything” else that SDA and the RCO are responsible for will be reorganized within the nine PAEs, Brig. Gen. Nikki Frankino, legislative liaison for the…