Saudi Arabia, Israel Get Nod For $15.7 Billion In Combined U.S. Arms Sales

The State Department last Friday evening said it okayed nearly $16 billion in combined arms sales to Saudia Arabia and Israel in separate deals that include Patriot missiles, Apache helicopters, Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) and more. The package's largest potential Foreign Military Sale (FMS), worth $9 billion, covers 730 Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) anti-air missiles for Saudi Arabia. In addition to the PAC-3 MSEs, the pending Saudi FMS includes missile launcher conversion…