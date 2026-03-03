SASC Leaders Criticize Trump’s Defense Strategy, Press Colby On Policy Shifts

Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) leadership on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration’s new National Defense Strategy (NDS) and pressed the Pentagon’s top policy official to explain the document’s priorities. SASC Chair Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said the document contains “some flaws” and Ranking Member Jack Reed (D-R.I.) added it “bears no resemblance to what this administration is actually doing,” and both questioned the strategy’s adjustments to U.S. military commitments with European partners, the approach to competition with China and Middle East…