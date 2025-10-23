Sign In
Saronic Collaborating With NVIDIA To Advance Maritime Autonomy

Cal Biesecker By
Saronic Collaborating With NVIDIA To Advance Maritime Autonomy
Saronic’s 40-foot autonomous surface vessel it calls Mirage. Image: Saronic Technologies

Saronic Technologies on Thursday said it has partnered with computer chip developer NVIDIA [NVDA] to deepen and expand their existing relationship to accelerate the benefits of artificial intelligence technology for maritime robotics and autonomy. Saronic is developing and manufacturing a range of unmanned surface vessels with autonomous capabilities. NVIDIA’s computer chips are widely used for enabling AI-based capabilities for different applications. “By combining Saronic’s deep expertise in maritime autonomy and next-generation shipbuilding with NVIDIA’s world-class AI and computing capabilities, we’re…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

