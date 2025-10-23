Saronic Collaborating With NVIDIA To Advance Maritime Autonomy

Saronic Technologies on Thursday said it has partnered with computer chip developer NVIDIA [NVDA] to deepen and expand their existing relationship to accelerate the benefits of artificial intelligence technology for maritime robotics and autonomy. Saronic is developing and manufacturing a range of unmanned surface vessels with autonomous capabilities. NVIDIA’s computer chips are widely used for enabling AI-based capabilities for different applications. “By combining Saronic’s deep expertise in maritime autonomy and next-generation shipbuilding with NVIDIA’s world-class AI and computing capabilities, we’re…