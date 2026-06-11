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Saronic, Castelion Partner For Sea-Launch Of Hypersonic Vehicle From MUSV

Cal Biesecker By
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Saronic, Castelion Partner For Sea-Launch Of Hypersonic Vehicle From MUSV
Launch underway of Saronic's first Marauder medium unmanned surface vessel in May 2026. Photo: Saronic

Unmanned surface vessel (USV) developer Saronic Technologies and Castelion, which is developing low-cost hypersonic strike missiles, have partnered to conduct a maritime containerized launch in 2027 of a Blackbeard missile from the Marauder USV. The company’s said the flight-test will be the first involving a hypersonic vehicle from an autonomous surface vessel. Saronic’s 180-foot Marauder is in production, with one in the water, and the startup was recently selected by the Navy to participate in an at sea prototype testing…

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