Saronic, Castelion Partner For Sea-Launch Of Hypersonic Vehicle From MUSV

Unmanned surface vessel (USV) developer Saronic Technologies and Castelion, which is developing low-cost hypersonic strike missiles, have partnered to conduct a maritime containerized launch in 2027 of a Blackbeard missile from the Marauder USV. The company’s said the flight-test will be the first involving a hypersonic vehicle from an autonomous surface vessel. Saronic’s 180-foot Marauder is in production, with one in the water, and the startup was recently selected by the Navy to participate in an at sea prototype testing…