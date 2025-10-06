SAIC To Acquire National Security Technology Firm SilverEdge

Science Applications International Corp. [SAIC] on Monday said it has agreed to acquire SilverEdge Governent Solutions for $205 million in cash in a deal that bolsters its mission integration expertise and adds artificial intelligence, data analytics, intelligence community support, cybersecurity, and digital transformation capabilities. The transaction is expected to close in October. SilverEdge is a portfolio company of the private equity firm Godspeed Capital. SilverEdge has customers in the intelligence community and Defense Department. Based in Northern Virginia, SilverEdge has…