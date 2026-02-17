Sign In
SAIC Names Reagan As New CEO

Cal Biesecker By
SAIC CEO James "Jim" Reagan. Photo: SAIC

Science Applications International Corp. [SAIC] on Tuesday named James Reagan as its new CEO effective immediately. Reagan, 67, had been serving as the company’s interim CEO since last October after Toni Townes-Whitley, who had been SAIC’s top executive, was let go (Defense Daily, Oct. 23, 2025). Regan is a former chief financial officer of Leidos [LDOS] and has served on SAIC’s board since January 2023. Reagan’s annual base salary is $1.2 million and he is eligible for short-term incentive cash…

