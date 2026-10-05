SAIC Acquires Cybersecurity Firm Information Security Corporation

Science Applications International Corp. [SAIC] on Monday said it has acquired Information Security Corp. (ISC), which provides public key infrastructure, encryption and credential management software to government and industry customers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. ISC is a small business based in Illinois. All of the company’s employees and leaders have joined SAIC. ISC’s products are used by the intelligence community and Defense Department, “supporting identity, authentication, and data protection in some of the government’s most sensitive environments,”…