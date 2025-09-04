Safran’s U.S. Business To Acquire Sensing Company Attollo Engineering

Safran Defense and Space, Inc. (DSI) on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire Attollo Engineering, a small company specializing in compact imaging and laser sensing systems. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Attollo, which is based in California, has 60 employees and will continue to operate as a merchant supplier. Safran DSI, based in Northern Virginia, said Attollo’s capabilities will complement its existing product lines to improve surveillance and target detection for defense and aerospace applications. Attollo’s products…