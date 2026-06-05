York Delivers Second Production Lot Of Tranche 1 Transport Satellites For SDA

Just ahead of a planned launch this summer, York Space Systems [YSS] on Friday morning said it has shipped the second plane of 21 satellites it built for the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) first tranche of communications satellites. The exact launch date for the spacecraft has not been disclosed. York’s first lot of Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) satellites were successfully launched into orbit last September and were followed a month later by the launch of 21 Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built…