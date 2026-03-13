RTX Wins $267 Million To Restart SM-3 IB Line, Deliver 23 Interceptors

While DoD had planned to end procurement of the Standard Missile-3 Block IB (SM-3 IB), the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) awarded RTX [RTX] a $267 million contract modification on March 12 to restart the SM-3 IB All-Up Round (AUR) production line and deliver 23 more interceptors. The contract increases the total amount awarded thus far on the parent contract to $3.31 billion, including a $1 billion contract in May last year for 55 SM-3 IB AURs. Raytheon is to complete…
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Army To Expand UAS Marketplace Across DoD Soon, Details CSO For Industry’s Offerings
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Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability
A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]