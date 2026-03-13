RTX Wins $267 Million To Restart SM-3 IB Line, Deliver 23 Interceptors

While DoD had planned to end procurement of the Standard Missile-3 Block IB (SM-3 IB), the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) awarded RTX [RTX] a $267 million contract modification on March 12 to restart the SM-3 IB All-Up Round (AUR) production line and deliver 23 more interceptors. The contract increases the total amount awarded thus far on the parent contract to $3.31 billion, including a $1 billion contract in May last year for 55 SM-3 IB AURs. Raytheon is to complete…