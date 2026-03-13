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Missile Defense

RTX Wins $267 Million To Restart SM-3 IB Line, Deliver 23 Interceptors

Rich Abott By
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RTX Wins $267 Million To Restart SM-3 IB Line, Deliver 23 Interceptors
A Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block 1B interceptor missile is launched from the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG-70) during a Missile Defense Agency and Navy test in the mid-Pacific in May 2013 (Photo: U.S. Navy)

While DoD had planned to end procurement of the Standard Missile-3 Block IB (SM-3 IB), the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) awarded RTX [RTX] a $267 million contract modification on March 12 to restart the SM-3 IB All-Up Round (AUR) production line and deliver 23 more interceptors. The contract increases the total amount awarded thus far on the parent contract to $3.31 billion, including a $1 billion contract in May last year for 55 SM-3 IB AURs. Raytheon is to complete…

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