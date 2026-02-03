Sign In
RTX Conducts Ballistic Test Of Stinger Replacement Offering, Plans For Initial Full Flight In 2026

Matthew Beinart By
RTX Conducts Ballistic Test Of Stinger Replacement Offering, Plans For Initial Full Flight In 2026
RTX conducts ballistic test of its Next Generation Short Range Interceptor offering. Photo: RTX.

RTX [RTX] said it conducted another ballistic test of its offering for the Army’s Next Generation Short Range Interceptor (NGSRI), as it works toward an initial flight demonstration of the full missile system. The company plans to conduct the first full flight test of its Stinger missile replacement solution this year, a spokesperson confirmed to Defense Daily.  “This marks another successful ballistic test for Raytheon's NGSRI, demonstrating the interceptor's ability to track drone targets and be fired from a man-portable…

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

