RTX Conducts Ballistic Test Of Stinger Replacement Offering, Plans For Initial Full Flight In 2026

RTX [RTX] said it conducted another ballistic test of its offering for the Army’s Next Generation Short Range Interceptor (NGSRI), as it works toward an initial flight demonstration of the full missile system. The company plans to conduct the first full flight test of its Stinger missile replacement solution this year, a spokesperson confirmed to Defense Daily. “This marks another successful ballistic test for Raytheon's NGSRI, demonstrating the interceptor's ability to track drone targets and be fired from a man-portable…