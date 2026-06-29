Rocket Lab’s End-to-End Vision Comes Into Focus With ‘Transformative’ Iridium Deal

Rocket Lab’s [RKLB] vision to become an end-to-end space company came into full focus with a move to acquire Iridium Communications [IRDM] on Monday — taking the launcher and manufacturer into satellite communications and navigation services. “This will be one of the most transformative deals in the space industry,” Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told investors on Monday. “It combines Rocket Lab’s launch capability and satellite manufacturing with Iridium’s global satellite communications network and its rare spectrum. Rocket Lab will become…