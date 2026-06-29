Rocket Lab’s End-to-End Vision Comes Into Focus With ‘Transformative’ Iridium Deal

Rocket Lab’s [RKLB] vision to become an end-to-end space company came into full focus with a move to acquire Iridium Communications [IRDM] on Monday — taking the launcher and manufacturer into satellite communications and navigation services. “This will be one of the most transformative deals in the space industry,” Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told investors on Monday. “It combines Rocket Lab’s launch capability and satellite manufacturing with Iridium’s global satellite communications network and its rare spectrum. Rocket Lab will become…
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Congress Updates
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]
House Appropriators Uncertain Navy Will Award F/A-XX Contract By August
House appropriators said they are skeptical the Defense Department will award the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract for the Navy’s F/A-XX next-generation carrier-based fighter program by the most recent […]
House Appropriators Approve $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill Amid Reconciliation Uncertainty
The House Appropriations Committee has approved its $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, advancing a bill with a historic topline while uncertainty lingers over Congress’ next step to […]
House Appropriators Add Restrictions And Reporting Requirement To Battleship, Reject Cut
The chairman’s mark of the House Appropriations Committee’s (HAC) fiscal year 2027 defense appropriations bill funds the administration’s $1 billion request for the BBG(X) Trump-class battleship, but adds restrictions requiring […]
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