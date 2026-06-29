Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

Rocket Lab’s End-to-End Vision Comes Into Focus With ‘Transformative’ Iridium Deal

Rachel Jewett By
SHARE:
Rocket Lab’s End-to-End Vision Comes Into Focus With ‘Transformative’ Iridium Deal
Photo: Rocket Lab and Iridium

Rocket Lab’s [RKLB] vision to become an end-to-end space company came into full focus with a move to acquire Iridium Communications [IRDM] on Monday — taking the launcher and manufacturer into satellite communications and navigation services. “This will be one of the most transformative deals in the space industry,” Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told investors on Monday. “It combines Rocket Lab’s launch capability and satellite manufacturing with Iridium’s global satellite communications network and its rare spectrum. Rocket Lab will become…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

Honeywell Aerospace Begins Trading On Nasdaq

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Overland Nabs $20 Million Award To Produce Autonomous Resupply Vehicles

Cyber

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Army

House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort

Trending

PACAF Evaluating Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat In Valiant Shield
Capella Prepares to Validate Mynaric Optical Terminal on Latest SAR Satellite
House Appropriators Uncertain Navy Will Award F/A-XX Contract By August
Lockheed Martin Nabs $35 Billion THAAD Contract For Framework Agreement
Space Force Awards Boeing $2 Billion MUOS Service Life Extension Contract

Congress Updates

Congress

House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort

House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]

Budget

House Appropriators Uncertain Navy Will Award F/A-XX Contract By August

House appropriators said they are skeptical the Defense Department will award the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract for the Navy’s F/A-XX next-generation carrier-based fighter program by the most recent […]

Congress

House Appropriators Approve $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill Amid Reconciliation Uncertainty

The House Appropriations Committee has approved its $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, advancing a bill with a historic topline while uncertainty lingers over Congress’ next step to […]

Budget

House Appropriators Add Restrictions And Reporting Requirement To Battleship, Reject Cut

The chairman’s mark of the House Appropriations Committee’s (HAC) fiscal year 2027 defense appropriations bill funds the administration’s $1 billion request for the BBG(X) Trump-class battleship, but adds restrictions requiring […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume