Poland Commits Nearly $750M to European Satellite Constellation for Secure Communications

Poland has committed 656 million euro ($748 million) to Europe’s IRIS² satellite constellation, saying the investment will ensure "strategic communications security" for the nation. Under the agreement signed Tuesday in Warsaw, Poland will fund six satellites in Medium-Earth Orbit (MEO) and six satellites in Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) to function as a Polish constellation, within IRIS². In addition, a satellite gateway will be built in Warsaw to connect the satellites to the government’s GovNet fiber-optic network. The Polish government said in…
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House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]