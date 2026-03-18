Rocket Lab Nabs $190 Million Contract For HASTE Launches In Support Of Hypersonic Testing

Rocket Lab [RKLB] on Wednesday said it received a $190 million contract, the largest in the company’s history, to provide suborbital launch services for a Defense Department program that is managing hypersonic flight-testing. The California-based company will provide 20 launches to Kratos Defense & Security Solutions [KTOS] using its Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron (HASTE) rocket over four years with the first launch expected within months. Rocket Lab was selected by Kratos in January 2025 and the subcontract was awarded…
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