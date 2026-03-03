Rocket Lab Lifts Scramjet-Powered Air Vehicle For DIU Hypersonic Test

Rocket Lab [RKLB] last week launched a modified version of its suborbital launch vehicle to release a scramjet-powered 3D-printed air vehicle in support of a hypersonic test program managed by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). The Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron (HASTE) rocket launched on Feb. 27 from Wallops Island, Va., by Rocket Lab and successfully delivered the Hypersonix-built DART AE demonstrator, validating the structural components of the additively manufactured flight vehicle, the manufacturing processes and supporting supply chain, DIU…