Rocket Lab Gets $150 Million Conditional Loan Commitment from Pentagon OSC for Neutron

Rocket Lab [RKLB] is receiving a $150 million conditional loan commitment from the Pentagon's Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), DoD said on Monday. "The loan would support Rocket Lab's efforts to increase the flight rate of its reusable Neutron rocket beyond first launch to meet growing commercial and national security demand for access to space," according to the Pentagon. Established in 2022 during the Biden administration, OSC's loan authority has expanded significantly, the Trump administration's OSC director, David Lorch, said…