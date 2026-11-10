Rocket Lab Gets $150 Million Conditional Loan Commitment from Pentagon OSC for Neutron

Rocket Lab [RKLB] is receiving a $150 million conditional loan commitment from the Pentagon's Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), DoD said on Monday. "The loan would support Rocket Lab's efforts to increase the flight rate of its reusable Neutron rocket beyond first launch to meet growing commercial and national security demand for access to space," according to the Pentagon. Established in 2022 during the Biden administration, OSC's loan authority has expanded significantly, the Trump administration's OSC director, David Lorch, said…
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Congress Updates
Industry Groups ‘Urge’ Congress To Block Stock Buyback Restriction From Final FY ‘27 NDAA
More than three dozen industry associations on Monday called on congressional defense committee leaders to scrap a provision in the final version of the next National Defense Authorization Act that […]
Senior GOP HASC Members Wittman, Turner Ousted Amid Dems’ Blue Wave
Two senior Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee, including a potential frontrunner for the panel’s top GOP role, have officially lost their reelection bids. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) and […]
Dems’ Big Night Set To Reshape Top Defense Committee Spots, As Key GOP’ers Knocked Off
Democrats’ sweeping victories in Tuesday’s midterms, taking back control of the House and Senate, are set to reshape key spots atop defense committees, to include House Armed Services panels and […]
Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
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Early Career R&D S&E, Systems Engineering
PRIDE Emissaries System Engineer, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Software Systems Engineer
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Software Test Engineer for High Confidence System Environments, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Electrochemistry and Materials Science, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM