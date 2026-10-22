Response and Recovery Time Two Criteria for AFRL STAR-FISH Effort

A "secure by design," cyber-hardened satellite would make a mark to speed U.S. military operations in a future proliferated low Earth orbit (P-LEO) regime under the Space Technology Advanced Research – Fast-tracking Innovative Software and Hardware (STAR-FISH) development effort that the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) space vehicles directorate at Kirtland AFB, N.M., is considering. Regarding measures of performance (MOPs) and effectiveness, AFRL would evaluate company proposals on "function, performance, and cyber-effectiveness," according to a Thursday business notice. "Time to…