Response and Recovery Time Two Criteria for AFRL STAR-FISH Effort

A "secure by design," cyber-hardened satellite would make a mark to speed U.S. military operations in a future proliferated low Earth orbit (P-LEO) regime under the Space Technology Advanced Research – Fast-tracking Innovative Software and Hardware (STAR-FISH) development effort that the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) space vehicles directorate at Kirtland AFB, N.M., is considering. Regarding measures of performance (MOPs) and effectiveness, AFRL would evaluate company proposals on "function, performance, and cyber-effectiveness," according to a Thursday business notice. "Time to…
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Congress Updates
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
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Cleared Senior/Principal Microwave & Sensor Engineer
Directed Energy, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Cleared Early Career Intelligence and Counterintelligence Professional
Pre-Hire Analyst, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Chief Operating Officer
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Associate or Full Professor of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research
Columbia University - NEW YORK, NY