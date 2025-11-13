Remote Sensing Could Help Fill Void In On-Site Nuclear Inspections, FAS Says

Government and commercial imagery could help fill a void in on-site nuclear inspections, given the upcoming lapse in the New START Treaty protocol next February, according to a new report by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS). FAS has estimated that the global inventory of nuclear warheads is more than 12,000, of which the military stockpile number is 9,600--90 percent in the hands of Russia and the U.S. “In the midst of the most strained geopolitical environment since the Cuban…