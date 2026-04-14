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Remaining Space Force PAEs To Be Announced Shortly; Organizational Design This Summer, Garrant Says

Cal Biesecker By
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Remaining Space Force PAEs To Be Announced Shortly; Organizational Design This Summer, Garrant Says
Tranche 1 Transport Layer spacecraft built by York Space Systems. Photo: York

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—In the coming weeks the Department of the Air Force is expected to announce the remaining acquisition portfolios and their respective leaders for the Space Force to be followed this summer by the organizational construct that will help enable how the Portfolio Acquisition Executives (PAEs) carry out the Defense Department’s mandate to acquire systems and capabilities more quickly. The PAEs expected to be announced in late April or early May will include the work of the Space Rapid…

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