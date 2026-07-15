SDA Set To Resume Launches Thursday With Second Plane Of York Transport Layer Satellites

After a nine month pause in launches, the Space Development Agency (SDA) on Thursday plans to launch the next plane of 21 York Space Systems [YSS] data transport satellites into orbit as it attempts to rebuild momentum to build out the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). The launch aboard a SpaceX [SPCX] Falcon 9 rocket is slated for 4:32 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. SpaceX plans to land the first stage…