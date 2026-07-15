SDA Set To Resume Launches Thursday With Second Plane Of York Transport Layer Satellites

After a nine month pause in launches, the Space Development Agency (SDA) on Thursday plans to launch the next plane of 21 York Space Systems [YSS] data transport satellites into orbit as it attempts to rebuild momentum to build out the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). The launch aboard a SpaceX [SPCX] Falcon 9 rocket is slated for 4:32 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. SpaceX plans to land the first stage…
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Congress Updates
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]